Taylor Fritz admits ’embarrassment’ as he suffers heat exhaustion in Washington

Taylor Fritz says he is ’embarrassed’ about retiring from Washington with heat exhaustion, but he knows it was the right decision.

Fritz was a set and a break up on Dan Evans during the match, but the Brit fought back and was leading the deciding set before Fritz called time on the match in incredibly hot and humid conditions.

Temperatures reached 35C/95F during the match, and Fritz says it reached a point where his condition was starting to seriously worry him.

“First off, health wise I’m okay,” Fritz said. “I feel embarrassed not being able to finish a match.

“I’ve never pulled out of a match in my life, but after my episode in Toronto last year where I pushed myself to finish the match and almost passed out, I assured my team I would pull out if similar symptoms happened again.

“Typically, I pride myself on my fitness and ability to compete in very hot/ humid, brutal conditions.”

Taylor Fritz had a great run at Wimbledon this year, with his charge eventually ended by Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals.

However, he has revealed that an injury has hampered his preparations since he left London.

“Many don’t know this, but I have been in a boot since Wimbledon and, although I have been doing heavy fitness while in the boot, no amount of assault bike in the gym can prepare you for playing a long match in these type of conditions,” he continued.

“I started practice on court again this Saturday so playing here in DC was definitely ambitious but I’m really happy with my actual level of tennis and I’m really happy that my foot is feeling good.

“Today I constantly felt like I was going to pass out, my vision was going fuzzy, and the only thing that can really prepare me for playing in these conditions is playing in these conditions.”

