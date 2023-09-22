Talented Corentin Moutet considering the most radical of changes

“It’s working better for me than my normal serve” was the analysis from Corentin Moutet after discovering the effectiveness of a new shot that most players wouldn’t even consider

Corentin Moutet is well know for being one of the most naturally gifted players on the circuit but his latest idea, to hit every serve underarm, is extreme to say the least.

Who knows whether Moutet was being serious as his deadpan delivery was hard to dissect, but to see him serving underarm when he faces Miomir Kecmanovic in the last 16 of the Chengdu Open in China will be somewhat of a surprise.

Moutet had just beaten Tao Mu, a Chinese wildcard, in his first match, a game in which he utilised around 6 very spinny underarm serves and won a fair few of the subsequent points. In the post match interview he said,

“I’m working hard on it (undearm serving). I think I have to do more. It;s working better than my normal serve. So I think i should do it a lot. Maybe every point in the future”.

Looking to become a full-time underarm server 👀@moutet99 pic.twitter.com/2NmZuoYBDb — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 20, 2023



Moutet has already had to significantly change his game this year after an operation on his right wrist on January 31. The left-hander (23 years old), who suffered from a broken tendon which had prevented him from playing his backhand with both hands in the second round of the Australian Open, has come back using just one hand to return serve to ease the stress on his still recovering right wrist.

So maybe serving underarm won’t seem like such a change to a player who’s already had to make big technical changes in his career. We’ll see!

