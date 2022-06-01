‘Super difficult’ – Rafael Nadal delivers further retirement warning despite Novak Djokovic victory

Share: 0 Shares







World number five Rafael Nadal has doubled down on his talks of retirement despite a remarkable victory against world number one Novak Djokovic in the French Open quarter-finals.

On Tuesday, Rafael Nadal won the 59th instalment of his legendary rivalry against Novak Djokovic, advancing to the Paris Slam semi-finals for a 15th time with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) victory.

Nadal demonstrated typical character and grit as he held off Djokovic to keep alive his hopes of a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam and 14th Roland Garros title.

Prior to the epic clash and following his five-set epic in the fourth round, Nadal hinted at retirement due to his chronic injury which flared up during his last 16 tie at the Rome Masters.

Despite, the Spaniard’s movement appearing to be fluid and his foot being unproblematic during the stunning encounter, the 35-year-old revealed in his post-match press conference that he “does not know what is going to happen” with his injury and he does not have a solution yet.

Nadal told reporters, “I am old enough to not hide things or come here to say a thing that I don’t believe.

“I don’t know what can happen. I think, as I said before, I’m going to be playing this tournament because we are doing the things to be ready to play this tournament, but I don’t know what’s going to happen after here.

“I have what I have in the foot, so if we are not able to find an improvement or small solution to that, then it’s becoming super difficult for me. So that’s it.

“I am just enjoying every day that I have the chance to be here, and without thinking much about what can happen in the future. Of course I’m going to keep fighting to find a solution, but for the moment we haven’t [got one].

“So just giving myself a chance to play another semi-final here at Roland-Garros is a lot of energy for me.”

🎾 Free >> Join our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

🎾 Social >> Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Watch >> How to enjoy ATP/WTA/Slam tennis on TV

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner