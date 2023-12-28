Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals Olympic and Grand Slam ‘goals’ for 2024

Stefanos Tsitsipas has revealed his goals for the upcoming season, commenting specifically on the Olympic Games and major tournaments.

Tsitsipas began the 2023 season in good form, reaching his second Grand Slam final at the Australian Open, where he was beaten in straight sets by Novak Djokovic.

However, the Greek did not quite continue this form after his good run in Melbourne, winning only one title all year at the Los Cabos Open.

The world No.6 did manage to qualify for the ATP Finals, but had to withdraw from the tournament after retiring in his second round-robin match with a back injury.

Tsitsipas confessed that this injury did disrupt his off-season, but focussed on the positive element, “I did spend quality time with my family and I did spend a few weeks trying to find a solution to all of this [physical problems] and I think it paid off, going for many days in a row into rehab and committing myself to the process of absolute healing.”

Despite his struggle for fitness, Tsitsipas has not held back on his goals for 2024, “I want to win a Grand Slam title, that is also a goal of mine. For sure, in order for me to do these things I need to be healthy because there was a time this season where certain circumstances didn’t allow me to perform at 100 percent.

“What I’m talking about those instances, they appeared after the Australian Open this year, and towards the end of the season. I’m just hoping not to be that limited and to explore further in 2024.”

As well as the four Grand Slam tournaments, there is also the Olympic Games to focus on next year, with the tennis tournament being held on the grounds of Roland Garros.

And Tsitsipas is bidding to become the first Greek tennis Olympic medallist since 1896, “I want to obviously bring an Olympic medal back to my country, that is a goal of mine.”

Tsitsipas will continue to show his pride for Greece to begin his 2024 season, as he represents his nation at the United Cup in Sydney.

Inside the baseline…

Stefanos Tsitsipas had another consistent season in 2023, enabling him to qualify for his fifth consecutive ATP Finals tournament. However, other than reaching the final of the Australian Open and winning a title in Los Cabos, the Greek would not have been satisfied with his achievements. The only issue Tsitsipas will have in 2024 is that Novak Djokovic is always a huge obstacle, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner are likely to continue getting better, and Rafael Nadal will always be a threat. However, Tsitsipas going under the radar may play into his hands.

READ NEXT – United Cup 2024 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner