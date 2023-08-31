Stefanos Tsitsipas ‘not good enough’ as poor US Open record continues

Stefanos Tsitsipas has suffered an early exit at the US Open once again, and rumours are now circulating that his reignited coaching relationship with Mark Philippoussis has come to an abrupt end.

Tsitsipas was beaten by Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker, 5-7 7-6(2) 7-6(5) 6(6)-7 3-6, in a second round contest that lasted over four hours.

The Greek had only just started working with Philippoussis again in this past month and despite the rumours of another split, Tsitsipas took the blame for the defeat.

“By no means I’m supposed to put any blame on any people or any members of my team,” said Tsitsipas. “Everything on court is under my control and under my talents, and the way I can play this sport are shown out on the court. If I’m not able to deliver, then I’m not supposed to be doing well.”

He continued, “That’s what happened this summer. I was not good enough to deliver and score good results. I won’t blame it on anything.

“It’s just a poor performance after Los Cabos. Had a tough transition to Toronto where I dealt with really bad jet lag that I never had such kind of experience on tour. Had a very difficult match against Gael [Monfils].”

Despite winning only two of his last five matches, Tsitsipas appeared like he was trying to be optimistic about the future.

“It was just pure competition. My opponent showed better tennis than I did. I want to congratulate him, because, you know, I consider myself a good player, and I don’t want to be a person that can be beaten easily or I’m giving my opponents easy time on the court against me,” explained the ATP No.7.

Tsitsipas added, “I try to make it as hard as I can, and if it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. I move on with my life. Hopefully I can get better in the future.”

Although his singles tournament is over, the US Open isn’t completely over for Tsitsipas, as the 25-year-old is set to compete in doubles action alongside his brother, Petros, later today.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and his poor US Open record

With his latest defeat, Tsitsipas’ struggle in New York has continued and he has in-fact lost as many matches as he has won at the final major of the year.

Here is his record in the main draw of the US Open:

Win-loss record: 6-6 (50%)

2018 – Lost in the second round to Daniil Medvedev, 4-6 3-6 6-4 3-6

2019 – Lost in the first round to Andrey Rublev, 4-6 7-6(5) 6(7)-7 5-7

2020 – Lost in the third round to Borna Coric (27), 7-6(2) 4-6 6-4 5-7 6(4)-7

2021 – Lost in the third round to Carlos Alcaraz, 3-6 6-4 6(2)-7 6-0 6(5)-7

2022 – Lost in the first round to Daniel Elahi Galan (Q), 0-6 1-6 6-3 5-7

2023 – Lost in the second round to Dominic Stricker, 5-7 7-6(2) 7-6(5) 6(6)-7 3-6

