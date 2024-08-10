Stefanos Tsitsipas ends coaching relationship with father after ‘unacceptable behaviour’

Stefanos Tsitsipas has announced that he will no longer be working with his father, after calling him out following the defeat in Montreal to Kei Nishikori.

Tsitsipas was beaten in straight sets by the now ranked No.576 and had a lot to say about his father, Apostolos’, coaching techniques.

“I’ve already been complaining to my coach about it [not being able to perform with his forehand] for the last four or five days,” Tsitsipas said after the match. “That was also the reason why I had a confrontation with him during the match, I’m not used to it.

“For me an ATP Master[s] 1000 match is an important match. I need and I deserve a coach that listens to me and hears my feedback as a player. My father hasn’t been very smart or very good at handling those situations, it’s not the first time he has done that. I’m really disappointed at him.”

The Greek has now confirmed that the pair will no longer be working together in a lengthy statement on social media, admitting that his behaviour was ‘unacceptable’.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my collaboration with my father as a coach has come to an end. I prefer to keep my father in his role as a father, and only as a father,” revealed Tsitsipas. “Philosophy teaches us that wisdom comes through understanding our limits and acknowledging our mistakes. In my case, I realised that I was wrong to talk to my father the way I did.”

The 25-year-old continued, “Tennis is not just a match, a hit or a performance of a few seconds. It is a long journey full of emotions, pressure and expectations. My behaviour on the court was unacceptable, and I feel disappointed that I got to a point where I showed a dark side of myself.

“When I feel disrespected, judged, or emotionally attacked, I tend to lose control of what comes out of my mouth, which goes against my values ​​as a human being. I lost control and could not see clearly in front of me.”

It is not the first time that Tsitsipas has parted ways with is father, having decided to work with Mark Philippoussis last year before reuniting with Apostolos just months later.

Despite the working relationship coming to an end again, Tsitsipas revealed that his father would still travel with him, “My father has been trying for the last few years to train me, raise me the right way and provide me with knowledge and wisdom, both on and off the field. I thank him for that.

“I thank him for the sacrifices, pain and suffering he has endured to make this endeavour a success. From now on, his role will remain within the confines of the father role, and that alone. My father will continue to travel with me and be there to support me and provide assistance off the field, as I have always wanted.”

Σας ενημερώνω με βαριά καρδιά ότι η συνεργασία μου με τον πατέρα μου ως προπονητής έχει φτάσει στο τέλος της. Προτιμώ να κρατήσω τον πατέρα μου στον ρόλο του ως πατέρας, και μόνο ως πατέρας. Η φιλοσοφία μας διδάσκει ότι η σοφία έρχεται μέσα από την κατανόηση των ορίων μας και… — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) August 9, 2024

There will now be much speculation about who will takeover the role of Tsitsipas’ coach, but the world No.11 claims that he has no one in-line just yet.

“I have trusted my father with the coaching role for so many years, and I consider our partnership to be successful,” said Tsitsipas. “I’m not sure who will take his place, and I’m not in a position to decide yet.

“What I do know is that it is time to let this chapter and this phase close, and try to write a new one. We’ve both agreed to that and hope to focus on our human side first, then the rest.”

He concluded, “Accepting my mistakes and trying to mend my ways is part of my path as an athlete, and I assure you that I will continue to work hard to improve myself, both on and off the field. I hope this experience is a lesson for me, and for everyone who struggles to find the right balance in their lives.”

After being knocked out of the Canadian Open, coachless Tsitsipas will now focus his attention on the Cincinnati Masters event that takes place next week.

Inside the baseline…

After Stefanos Tsitsipas made those comments about his father following the defeat in Montreal, it seemed very difficult for them to come back from. The Tsitsipas coaching situation has seemed a mess for a while and this does not seem likely to make it any better, as his father will still be at the tournaments that his son is competing in and will likely still want to offer coaching advice. It will be interesting to see who the Greek decides to get in, as Tsitsipas is no longer the threat on the biggest stage that he used to be.

READ NEXT – Cincinnati Open 2024 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner