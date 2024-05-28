Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa sign up for Roland Garros mixed doubles

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa will play mixed doubles together at Roland Garros this year, after the recently reunited couple received a wildcard for the tournament.

Tsitsipas first became an item with the former world No.2 back in May 2023, with their new relationship causing headlines across the tennis world.

However, things appeared to be at an end earlier this month when Badosa released a statement on social media saying, “After careful consideration and many cherished moments together, Stefanos and I have decided to amicably part ways.

“We have shared a journey filled with love and learning, and it is as friends with immense mutual respect that we now choose to move forward on our own paths.”

This split appeared to be only temporary, after the pair were spotted together in Monte Carlo, and Tsitsipas confirmed in his pre-tournament press conference at Roland Garros that they have in fact got back together.

“Paula didn’t do anything wrong, nor did I do anything wrong,” said Tsitsipas. “It was hard for us being apart and I was going through some hard times too. I would say that I didn’t manage it very well either, because I was feeling the pressure of the tour, of my work. It seemed like a mountain to combine these two, and I made the decision to take a break.”

The Greek continued, “After two, three weeks I realized that she is a person who has supported me a lot and when she tried to talk to me about meeting I felt how intense the love we have for each other is. I realised that this relationship I have with Paula is completely different from any other relationship I have had in the past.

“I feel that she is my person and we understand each other; that puts more value in everything I do and I want her by my side as often as possible. So yes, we’ve reconnected and we’re in a good moment.”

And now this relationship is taking to the matchcourt, with Badosa and Tsitsipas playing against the pairing of Ena Shibahara and Nathaniel Lammons in their first round mixed doubles match at Roland Garros.

La ville de l’amour ???????? pic.twitter.com/k6jpIjGmwF — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) May 27, 2024

Inside the baseline…

Many people like to have opinions on the relationship between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa, but if they are happy then that is all that matters. With the pair both being top singles players, it is interesting to see them signing up for mixed doubles, especially as Tsitsipas should have aspirations of winning the singles title with the men’s draw looking more open than ever this year.

READ NEXT: Rafael Nadal claims playing at Wimbledon ‘looks difficult’

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner