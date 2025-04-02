Stan Wawrinka resilience: A 40-year-old warrior’s quest

The Swiss legend Stan Wawrinka secures his first ATP win of 2025 in Bucharest, marking a new chapter in his career.

Stan Wawrinka marked a significant milestone in his career by securing his first ATP-level win of the 2025 season at the Bucharest Open. On April 1, he defeated qualifier Timofey Skatov in a grueling three-set match, 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(1), showing enduring resilience and skill. This victory came after a challenging start to the year, where Wawrinka struggled to find his footing, losing four consecutive matches on the ATP Tour.

Wawrinka’s journey back to form included competing in Challenger events. Notably, he ended Borna Coric’s 16-match winning streak on the ATP Challenger Tour in Naples, defeating the Croatian 6-2, 6-3. This win highlighted Wawrinka’s ability to adapt and compete at a high level despite his age and recent setbacks. His participation in these events demonstrates his commitment to regaining his form and competing against top-level opponents.

This year also marked a personal milestone for Wawrinka, as he celebrated his 40th birthday on March 28. Despite being ranked 161st in the world, Wawrinka remains determined to continue his career, inspired by his past achievements, including three Grand Slam titles and a career-high ranking of No. 3.

He is scheduled to play Pedro Martinez in the second round of the Tiriac Open (ATP BCR Open Romania) on April 3rd.

Inside the Baseline…

The essence of a true champion lies not just in their victories but in their ability to persevere through adversity. Wawrinka’s determination to compete at the highest level, even at 40, is a testament to his unwavering passion for the sport. His journey serves as a reminder that age is just a number when it comes to pursuing one’s dreams with relentless dedication.

