Danielle Collins: Cashing checks, rescuing animals, and living bougie

The American Danielle Collins embraces her new motto while navigating a challenging 2025 season.

Danielle Collins is embracing her motto of “play tennis, cash checks, rescue animals, and give them the bougiest lifestyle possible” as she balances tennis and her love for animals.

Danielle Collins has always been known for her bold personality both on and off the court, and her latest motto perfectly encapsulates that: “Play tennis, cash checks, rescue animals, and give them the bougiest lifestyle possible.” The 31-year-old shared this mantra during an interview on TC Live, joined by her beloved pet Quincy. Her passion for animal rescue took center stage when she adopted an injured dog named Crash during the Miami Open earlier this year.

Collins’ 2025 season has been a mixed bag so far. She started in Adelaide with an opening-round loss before advancing to the third round of the Australian Open, where she defeated Destanee Aiava in a three-set match but fell to Madison Keys in straight sets. At the Miami Open, despite failing to defend her title, Collins showcased resilience by battling through a tough second-round victory against Rebeka Masarova before losing to Aryna Sabalenka. Currently ranked No. 14, Collins is competing at the Charleston Open, where she has already advanced to the round of 16.

Her commitment to tennis remains strong despite fertility challenges linked to endometriosis that initially led her to consider retiring in 2024. Now back on tour for 2025, Collins continues to balance her career with her love for rescuing animals, which is a passion she hopes will inspire others.

Inside the Baseline…

Danielle Collins embodies a rare blend of tenacity and authenticity that makes her stand out in the tennis world. Her ability to juggle fierce competition with heartfelt causes like animal rescue adds depth to her persona. It’s refreshing to see a player unapologetically embrace their passions while staying true to themselves both on and off the court.

