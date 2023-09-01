Simona Halep reveals ‘terribly disappointing’ further delay in doping hearing outcome

Simona Halep has released a fresh statement relating to her doping suspension, that dates back to the US Open last year.

Halep last played a professional tennis match in the first round of the US Open last year, where she faced a shock defeat to Daria Snigur.

The Romanian then revealed in October that she had tested positive for roxadustat, which is a banned substance that increases the production of red blood cells.

She was later also charged with a second rule violation by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) relating to her biological passport, that are used to monitor players’ blood to detect any irregularities.

Halep has consistently denied ‘knowingly’ taking the substance, and has been vocal in her annoyance about the continual delay of hearings for her case.

Back in May, the two-time Grand Slam champion wrote, “Once again, tonight, I am devastated. The ITF (ITIA) has once again, for the third time postponed my hearing one month later! I am waiting to be judged since last October. In December, I have finally been able, thanks to experts, to show that the lot of the supplement I was using had been contaminated, which caused the positive control.

“I have asked, as the rules of the anti-doping state it, for a quick hearing: this is my right, it is written in the rules! Unfortunately, the ITF (ITIA) has postponed my hearing three times; denying me the right to be judged by an Independent Tribunal, [and] not allowing me to participate in any tournament for 8 months.”

I’ve been provisionally suspended for 8 months even though I’ve sent all the evidence regarding my contamination to the ITF last December. I don’t ask for any special treatment, but to be able to get judged by the Tribunal. I feel it is unfair. How long is it going to last? pic.twitter.com/ZwcMzXKnd0 — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) April 27, 2023

Halep was eventually granted that hearing, but has now revealed on social media that the outcome has been delayed, “Today I found out that the decision in my case which was expected this week, will be further delayed.

“This is terribly disappointing, as I have constantly said that all I ask for is to be judged. It is hard to explain the emotional toll that all of these delays have had and continue to have on me.”

With Simona Halep now being away from the WTA tour for over a year, the former No.1 knows that she will fall off the rankings completely when her first round US Open points come off her ranking on 11th September.

