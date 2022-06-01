‘Sh****** my pants’ – Alexander Zverev backs Carlos Alcaraz for future French Open success

Alexander Zverev believes teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz will win the French Open “a lot of times” in the future after he knocked out the Spaniard in four sets to reach the semi-finals.

The 25-year-old was previously 0-11 against top 10 opposition on the four grandest stages in tennis, yet he was able to down world number six Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7) to end that drought.

The victory meant that Zverev reached the semi-finals of the French Open for a second-consecutive year and he has now gained revenge for his defeat to the teen star in the Madrid Masters final earlier this month.

Following the high quality affair, the world number three was full of praise for his opponent, admitting that the man from Murcia would go on to become a Roland Garros champion sooner rather than later.

The 25-year-old Zverev told reporters in his post-match interview that he was “S****ing my pants.

“At the end of the day I knew that I had to play my absolute best tennis today from the start on and I’m happy that I did that.

“Obviously he kept on coming back, he’s an incredible player. I told him at the net ‘you’re gonna win this tournament a lot of times not only once.”

The man from Hamburg continued, stating he was now eyeing the title as he felt Carlos Alcaraz will be the one to dominate the tournament in the near future.

“I hope I can win it before he starts beating us all and we will have no chance at all.”

