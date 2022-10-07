‘Second Service’ tennis news: Novak Djokovic feeling ‘confident and motivated in Astana’, with Iga Swiatek forced to ‘find a new level’ in Ostarava

Looking back on the big tennis news in our exclusive ‘Second Service’… Novak Djokovic is feeling confident after his strong start in Astana with Iga Swiatek needing to find a new level in Ostrava, plus more…

To start, Novak Djokovic believes he produced his top level of tennis as he made a stunning start in Astana.

It was another powerful display from the former world number one in the match against van de Zandschulp, who appears to be in ominously good form heading into the final part of the season.

“From the start to the end, [it was] a great performance,” Djokovic said. “Playing in a new tournament, different conditions, the first match is never easy.

“Obviously you are looking to see how you are going to adapt, but I did it perfectly, really, played as well as I can. I just made him work and used every opportunity that was presented to me.”

Read the full story here.

In other tennis news, Iga Swiatek said she needed to reach ‘another level’ to find her way through her Ostrava opener against Ajla Tomljanovic.

She was made to work hard by Tomljanovic, although the Australian ultimately had to retire with a knee injury with the scores 7-5, 2-2 in Swiatek’s favour.

However, despite the way the match ended, Swiatek feels she was forced to really raise her game in order to survive, and that’s a very good thing.

“We played in Toronto and I saw in the US Open how well Ajla played, it seems she’s really on a roll and she’s playing better and better,” Iga Swiatek said.

Read all about it here.

Furthermore, Rafael Nadal will continue to play tennis as long as he feels he can win titles, according to his uncle Toni.

This year, Rafael Nadal claimed he feared the French Open would be his last tournament as he battled a foot problem, although he seems to have overcome that at least for now.

“I think that as long as he feels he has a chance of winning, he will continue,” Toni Nadal told Dario AS of Rafa.

“When he sees that he has no options, if he goes to a tournament and has no chance of winning, I don’t think he will play. In the end, he has won too much to fold badly.

Read the full piece here.

