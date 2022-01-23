Top
Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2022
Alexander Zverev, ATP Tennis Players, Australian Open, Tennis News

‘Alexander’s dream is over’ Becker slams Zverev for lack of effort

Alexander Zverev has been stunned at the Australian Open and German legend Boris Becker has put the blame solely at the door of the young world no.3

Denis Shapovalov has scored the best win of his career by thrashing Alexander Zverev in 3 straight sets in the last 16 of the Australian Open.

The young Canadian has ended Zverev’s dreams according to Eurosport commentator Boris Becker but the responsibility lies mainly at Zverev’s door says Becker,

“Very disappointing. Sascha never found his game, he didn’t develop dynamism or aggression. Right from the start you had the feeling that Shapovalov was always a step ahead. The Canadian was livelier. I haven’t seen Zverev that passive for a very long time. You can lose and play badly, but you still have to make an effort and leave your soul on the pitch. We missed that today.”
“Sascha’s dream of being number one in the world after Australian Open now is over. He has to think about what happened there. He was brimming with confidence before but something has happened from Australia these past few weeks.”

Zverev had previously claimed that he was one of the a new ‘Big 3’ but that claim is looking somewhat foolish now after such a concerning defeat to a lower ranked player.



