Roland Garros wildcards announced as Dominic Thiem, Emma Raducanu and Simona Halep miss out

Roland Garros have announced their wildcards for the upcoming tournament, with Grand Slam champions Dominic Thiem, Simona Halep and Emma Raducanu all missing from the list.

With the main draw of the second major of 2024 less than two weeks away, the excitement is building and now those lucky enough to have received wildcards have been confirmed.

Some of those to have received main draw wildcards include French veterans Richard Gasquet and Alize Cornet, with the latter set to retire at her home major this year.

However, a lot of the conversation has been surrounding those not to have received wildcards, with two-time finalist Dominic Thiem one of those to miss out.

Thiem has recently announced that this will be his final year on tour, but due to his current ranking will now need six withdrawals to avoid having to play qualifying.

Dominic Thiem announces his retirement at the end of the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/y36ZGuzxLa — TENNIS (@Tennis) May 10, 2024

It will also be former semi-finalist and top 10 player Diego Schwartzman’s final Roland Garros, but the Argentine will definitely have to play qualifying as the world No.142.

In the women’s draw, Emma Raducanu has not been a recipient of a wildcard and is currently set to have to play qualifying.

This will be the first time that the Brit has played Grand Slam qualifying since winning the 2021 US Open, but could still gain access to the main draw if four people withdraw before the deadline.

Simona Halep will have no involvement in Roland Garros at all, with the 2018 champion not ranked high enough to even gain access to the qualifying draw following her doping ban.

Despite her omission from the second major of the year, Halep is still set to compete at clay court events in Paris (this week) and Rabat (next week) after receiving wildcards.

"Anything we face in life, we have the power to overcome. And what happened to me, it was something that I never thought about…it's really tough to overcome this experience, but I did." Simona Halep is SO back.#TheBreakTC | #IBI24 pic.twitter.com/DkjV2GOIhk — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) May 13, 2024

Inside the baseline…

Wildcards are often a conversation of debate, especially when it comes to Grand Slams. It is obviously understandable that Roland Garros want to give many wildcards to home players as possible, but not giving one to Dominic Thiem seems particularly harsh considering his pedigree at the tournament and the fact that it is his last year on tour. Hopefully he can still gain access to the main draw, but it seems unlikely given recent form.

Full Roland Garros wildcard list

Although there is a lot of conversation surrounding those who did not receive wildcards, we at Tennishead also wanted to enlist those to be gracing the historic courts of Roland Garros this year: