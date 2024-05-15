Top
Emma Raducanu - Indian Wells 2024, Dominic Thiem - Australian Open 2024, Simona Halep - Melbourne 2022
ATP Tennis Players, British Tennis Players, Dominic Thiem, Emma Raducanu, Roland Garros, Tennis News, WTA Tennis Players

Roland Garros wildcards announced as Dominic Thiem, Emma Raducanu and Simona Halep miss out


Roland Garros have announced their wildcards for the upcoming tournament, with Grand Slam champions Dominic Thiem, Simona Halep and Emma Raducanu all missing from the list.

With the main draw of the second major of 2024 less than two weeks away, the excitement is building and now those lucky enough to have received wildcards have been confirmed.

Some of those to have received main draw wildcards include French veterans Richard Gasquet and Alize Cornet, with the latter set to retire at her home major this year.

However, a lot of the conversation has been surrounding those not to have received wildcards, with two-time finalist Dominic Thiem one of those to miss out.

Thiem has recently announced that this will be his final year on tour, but due to his current ranking will now need six withdrawals to avoid having to play qualifying.

It will also be former semi-finalist and top 10 player Diego Schwartzman’s final Roland Garros, but the Argentine will definitely have to play qualifying as the world No.142.

In the women’s draw, Emma Raducanu has not been a recipient of a wildcard and is currently set to have to play qualifying.

This will be the first time that the Brit has played Grand Slam qualifying since winning the 2021 US Open, but could still gain access to the main draw if four people withdraw before the deadline.

Simona Halep will have no involvement in Roland Garros at all, with the 2018 champion not ranked high enough to even gain access to the qualifying draw following her doping ban.

Despite her omission from the second major of the year, Halep is still set to compete at clay court events in Paris (this week) and Rabat (next week) after receiving wildcards.

Inside the baseline…

Wildcards are often a conversation of debate, especially when it comes to Grand Slams. It is obviously understandable that Roland Garros want to give many wildcards to home players as possible, but not giving one to Dominic Thiem seems particularly harsh considering his pedigree at the tournament and the fact that it is his last year on tour. Hopefully he can still gain access to the main draw, but it seems unlikely given recent form.

Full Roland Garros wildcard list

Although there is a lot of conversation surrounding those who did not receive wildcards, we at Tennishead also wanted to enlist those to be gracing the historic courts of Roland Garros this year:

Men’s Main Draw Wildcards

Alexandre Muller (FRA): No.109

Adam Walton (AUS): No.111

Richard Gasquet (FRA): No.113

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA): No.123

Harold Mayot (FRA): No.130

Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (USA): No.136

Terence Atmane (FRA): No.137

Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA): No.140

Men’s Qualifying Wildcards

Antoine Escoffier (FRA): No.228

Clément Chidekh (FRA): No.290

Gabriel Debru (FRA): No.337

Mathys Erhard (FRA): No.338

Arthur Gea (FRA): No.396

Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg (FRA): No.538

Maé Maligue (FRA): No.736

Théo Papamalamis (FRA): No.998

Thomas Faurel (FRA): No.1940

 

Women’s Main Draw Wildcards

Alize Cornet (FRA): No.99

Sachia Vickery (USA): No.127

Chloe Paquet (FRA): No.133

Fiona Ferro (FRA): No.149

Jessika Ponchet (FRA): No.155

Elsa Jacquemot (FRA): No.158

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS): No.219

Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) No.220

 

Women’s Qualifying Wildcards

Séléna Janicijevic (FRA): No.242

Margaux Rouvroy (FRA): No.277

Manon Leonard (FRA): No.285

Alice Tubello (FRA): No.442

Jenny Lim (FRA): No.547

Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah (FRA): No.563

Sarah Iliev (FRA): No.593

Astrid Lew Yan Foon (FRA): No.599

Daphnée Mpetshi Perricard (FRA): No.1233

 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

 Social >> FacebookTwitter & YouTube

 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner 


By
0

Matthew Johns, Tennishead Writer, is a professional tennis journalist with a specialist degree in Sports Journalism. He's a keen tennis player having represented his local club and University plus he's also a qualified tennis coach. Matthew has a deep knowledge of tennis especially the ATP Tour and thrives on breaking big tennis news stories for Tennishead.