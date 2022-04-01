‘Have kids watch Federer!’ – legendary coach feels Roger Federer is best role model of all time

Rick Macci believes Roger Federer is “the best player of all time as a role model” and has urged children to watch him if they wish to improve their tennis.

20-time Grand Slam legend Federer has been at the top level of the game for the better part the last two decades, competing alongside fellow rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

To many, Federer is seen as the epitome of remaining calm and collected particularly in high-pressure situations, but he is also a great sportsman.

However, the Swiss maestro has been out of action for the past year after he underwent a third knee surgery following Wimbledon Championships last year.

Although Federer has ramped up his recovery in recent months after receiving a positive scan on his knee. As such he is hoping to make a return this Summer, but Wimbledon will likely come to early.

Pointing to a poster of the Swiss maestro, Macci said “let’s talk a bit about this player right here. In my opinion, the best player of all time as a role model.

“You talk about speed, quickness, balance, agility, fluidity. But more importantly, temperament. He makes a mistake, you can’t even tell anything has happened.

“He’s been the leader in the clubhouse and to do it ever since a young age is unbelievable. You want your kid to get better? Have him watch Federer.

“I am not talking so much the mechanical part, even though his forehand is beyond unbelievable. His forehand biomechanically is unreal. Just look how he responds after each point. Just like nothing’s happened. The greatest player of all time, Fed!”

