Roger Federer reveals what he ‘misses’ about the ATP tour

Roger Federer has revealed what he misses now that he has retired from the ATP tour, and the Swiss also explained why he decided to co-found the Laver Cup back in 2017.

Federer played his final match at the Laver Cup last year alongside rival Rafael Nadal, in a doubles contest against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion had founded the event with his agent Tony Godsick five years prior to his retirement, with Team World winning the most recent installment in Vancouver over the weekend.

And now he has revealed what the motivation was for creating the Laver Cup, “Going through the generations is really important for us. To an event like this, you bring the Jim Courier’s of the world, Tim Henman’s of the world, Todd Woodbridge’s of the world, legends of the game that join in on the action. You walk across them in corridors as well, and you talk to them.”

The former No.1 continued, “I think it’s great to bring the greatest of the game at every level of the generations together. Especially when you’re on the team as a young player, that was my wish, that you can learn so, so much from your rivals that you have to play against a ton, but also your captain who hopefully can give you so much. It should be a catalyst for when you go back on the tour.”

Federer has officially been retired for over a year now, and he has revealed what he misses about being part of the ATP tour, “Secretly, you like to be the centre of attention, but at the same time, it doesn’t matter anymore. It’s good the way it is right now.

“Of course, I miss seeing the happy faces of people hopefully I was able to entertain. The tour was good to me. I loved it, every moment, but I am happy retired now.”

The 42-year-old was often praised for his respectful and kind nature, but he has revealed that he did have an ‘annoying’ habit as a player.

“Maybe an annoying side of mine, I always asked questions,” said Federer. “I used to always need to know from my coaches, ‘Why are we doing this? What’s the plan?’ I would not hold back.”

The Laver Cup is over for another year, but will return to Europe in 2024 with Berlin as the hosts.

Roger Federer Career Achievements

As Federer continues his life post-tennis, we at Tennishead wanted to lookback on some of his many achievements on court:

Career-high: No.1 (310 weeks)

ATP titles: 103

Grand Slam titles: 20

ATP Masters 1000 titles: 28

Olympic medals: 2 (Doubles Gold – 2008, Singles Silver – 2012)

ATP Finals titles: 6 (2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010 & 2011)

Davis Cup titles: 1 (2014)

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner