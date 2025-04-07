Richard Gasquet Monte Carlo farewell: A final run before retirement

The French maestro Richard Gasquet begins his final Monte Carlo campaign with a win, marking the start of his farewell tour ahead of retirement at Roland Garros.

Richard Gasquet, one of France’s most celebrated tennis players, is bidding farewell to the Monte Carlo Masters in 2025, a tournament that has defined some of the most iconic moments of his career. The 38-year-old, who plans to retire after Roland Garros later this year, marked his last appearance at the prestigious clay-court event with a hard-fought victory over Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi in the first round. Gasquet won 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in a match that showcased his trademark one-handed backhand.

Gasquet’s return to Monte Carlo is steeped in nostalgia. It was here that he burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old in 2002, defeating Franco Squillari before losing to Marat Safin. Three years later, he stunned world No. 1 Roger Federer in the quarterfinals, saving three match points to win in an epic tiebreak, which is a match that is still regarded as one of the tournament’s greatest moments. Although Gasquet never claimed the Monte Carlo title, his semifinal run in 2005 cemented his place among tennis’ elite.

This year’s wildcard entry is a tribute to Gasquet’s enduring legacy. Tournament director David Massey described it as “a celebration of an exceptional career,” honoring Gasquet’s elegance and passion for the sport. Following Monte Carlo, Gasquet plans to compete in Montpellier and Marseille before concluding his career on home soil at Roland Garros.

Inside the Baseline…

Richard Gasquet’s farewell tour is a reminder of the artistry he brought to tennis. While he may not have achieved the dominance expected early in his career, Gasquet’s technical skills, particularly his iconic one-handed backhand, has left a mark on the sport. His retirement will close a chapter on one of tennis’ most elegant players, leaving fans with cherished memories of his flair and resilience on court. His continued fight at 38-years-old is admirable and impressive.

