Jannik Sinner reflects on doping ban: “I chose the lesser evil”

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner opens up about his three-month suspension, emotional struggles, and plans for his return at the Italian Open.

Jannik Sinner, the world No. 1 and reigning Australian Open champion, has spoken candidly about the emotional toll of his three-month doping ban. Reflecting on the controversy surrounding his positive tests for clostebol, Sinner said, “I was very fragile after what happened… Even though I didn’t fully agree, in the end, I chose the lesser evil, even though it was unfair. But there could have been a greater injustice. I know I am innocent.” The Italian accepted the ban after reaching a settlement with WADA to avoid a prolonged legal battle at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), where he faced a potential one or two-year suspension.

Sinner’s suspension runs from February 9 to May 4, 2025, allowing him to return just in time for the Italian Open in Rome. He has not competed since winning the Australian Open in January but has been seen skiing and spending time with friends and family during his break from tennis. The ban stems from two positive tests in March 2024, which Sinner attributed to accidental contamination during a massage by his physiotherapist. WADA initially sought a longer suspension but agreed to a compromise after reviewing evidence of unintentional exposure.

Despite backlash from some players, including Nick Kyrgios and Stan Wawrinka, Sinner has maintained his stance on his innocence and focused on preparing for his return. He will be eligible to resume training on April 13 before competing in Rome and later at Roland Garros. Fans eagerly await his comeback as he aims to defend his world No. 1 ranking and pursue further Grand Slam success.

Inside the Baseline…

Sinner’s ability to confront this situation with transparency and determination is admirable. His decision to accept the lesser evil, despite feeling it was unfair, shows a level of maturity and realism that’s impressive. It’s also a reminder of how quickly careers can be derailed by circumstances beyond an athlete’s control. It will be interesting to see how he returns and the reactions of his fellow competitors.

