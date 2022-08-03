Top
Emma Raducanu Roland Garros 2022
Emma Raducanu, Tennis News, US Open Tennis

‘Resilient’ Emma Raducanu proud of ability to recover after getting “knocked down every single week”

Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu has opened up about the struggles of finding her feet at the highest level of tennis after the Slam victory enabled her to skip to the top

Emma Raducanu began her build up to her defence of the US Open with a comfortable victory in the Citi Open in Washington. Speaking before the match she was very candid when asked about the year she’s had since becoming the first ever qualifier in the men’s or women’s game to win a Slam title.

“Take away the US Open, the results I’ve had in the past year wouldn’t have been terrible for any 18-19-year-old. I have to take a step back and give myself a pat on the back, as well.

“This year was always going to be pretty tricky, trying to find my feet at this sort of level. I skipped every stage basically. I went from playing a few 25s to playing the top 10 or playing the slams and everything. Still managed to win a round or two in some bigger events. I’m quite proud of myself in that way.

“I’ve learnt that I’m pretty resilient. I’ve pretty much been knocked down every single week literally in front of everyone, get back up every single time.

“It’s just a fun learning experience for me. I would say that.”

Citi Open second seed Raducanu now faces Camilla Osorio of Colombia in the second round

