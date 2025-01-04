Reilly Opelka asked himself ‘What would Novak do?’ — Then defeated him

Reilly Opelka stuns Novak Djokovic in the Brisbane International quarterfinals 7-6(8), 6-3, marking the 6-foot-11 American’s first victory over Djokovic, despite playing two other times in 2021.

Opelka hit 16 aces and won 87% of his second-serve points, maintaining pressure throughout the match. Djokovic, despite his defensive skills, was unable to capitalize on his single break-point opportunity, while Opelka converted one of two break points to clinch the first set.

This win propels Opelka into the semifinals for the first time since 2022 after a prolonged recovery from injury. As they shook hands at the net after the conclusion of the match, Opelka admitted to Novak that “I was rooting for you so hard when I was out [due to injury]. Asking myself, ‘What would Novak do?’

Djokovic, aiming for his 100th ATP title, will now shift focus to the upcoming Australian Open, where he seeks a record-extending 11th title. Opelka, currently ranked No. 293 will face Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the semifinals.

Reilly Opelka’s victory over Novak Djokovic underscores the impact of a dominant serve in men’s tennis. Standing at 6-foot-11, Opelka’s ability to consistently deliver powerful and accurate serves disrupts opponents’ rhythm and can neutralize even the most effective returners, including one of the best returners tennis has ever seen. This match highlights how a player can leverage a single, exceptional weapon to overcome more experienced and higher-ranked adversaries.

For Djokovic, this loss may prompt a reassessment of strategies when facing players with such formidable serves, especially as he prepares for the quickly approaching Australian Open.

