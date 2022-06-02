Former British number one Tim Henman has claimed that Rafael Nadal should be not be world number one even if he is successful in Paris and lifts a record 14th Roland Garros crown.

Despite a six month absence he won the Melbourne Summer Set, the Australian Open, the Mexican Open and reached the final of the Indian Wells Masters.

However, Nadal sustained a stress fracture to one of his ribs en-route to the final in the American desert. As a result, he was ruled out for four to six weeks.

The Spaniard veteran returned to the court at the Madrid Masters just last month but was again hampered by his chronic injury just a week later at the Rome Open.

Despite, a cloud of Nadal’s fitness entering the Paris Slam, the 35-year-old has played scintillating tennis as he reached the semi-finals for a 15th time with the hope of winning a record-extending 14th title.

Yet even if Nadal wins back-to-back Major’s this season, former world number four Tim Henman believes that Rafael Nadal does not deserve the number one ranking due to his lack of playing time on court.

Speaking to Eurosport, the Brit explained why Nadal would be undeserving of the official top spot.

“I understand the way the world ranking system works. If Rafa were to win Roland Garros then with two Slams under his belt this year, he’s definitely been the best player.

“But it’s a 52-week period, Rafa hasn’t played quite as much tennis.

“At the end of the day the points, the ranking points, don’t lie and whoever comes out on top week in week out thoroughly deserves it.”