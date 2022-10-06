‘Rafael Nadal season has left a bitter taste,’ says uncle

Toni Nadal says Rafael Nadal could have had an incredible season, but instead it has left ‘a bitter taste.’

After the French Open, Rafael Nadal looked like he could be on course for a calendar slam attempt as he looked to be enjoying some of the best form of his whole career.

However, an abdominal strain ahead of the Wimbledon semi-final put and end to those hopes, and he struggled with fitness at the US Open too, resulting in an early exit.

And that, according to Toni Nadal, has turned an exceptional season into one tinged with disappointment.

“It could have been an extraordinary season, but it has been marred by the continual inconvenience he has had,” Toni told Dario AS.

“The results went well because he won Australia and Roland Garros, but you leave with a bitter taste in your mouth.”

“At Wimbledon he couldn’t play a semi-final when he was playing well and was a clear candidate for the title, there were also problems in New York.

“What an athlete wants above all else is to be well and play, and also win.”

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Laver Cup after the Roger Federer retirement match and he may now take the rest of the season off to focus on the arrival of his first child.

