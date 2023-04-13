Rafael Nadal reported to be ‘90%’ likely to miss Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal has reportedly received another setback, meaning that he is likely to miss the Barcelona Open and is doubtful for the Madrid Open.

Nadal has been sidelined with a grade two tear to his iliopsoas muscle since the Australian Open, and has not been seen on the match court since.

The original recovery time was scheduled to be around six to eight weeks, but it is now 12 weeks and while Nadal has been practicing there are no signs of him returning to the ATP tour just yet.

Nadal’s team reportedly confirmed to Cadena SER that the 22-time Grand Slam champion is going through difficulties and is ‘not feeling 100% well’.

The report suggested that the 36-year-old has good and bad days, with Nadal planning to postpone his return as long as necessary to make sure he feels comfortable on the court again.

This news comes just a week after self proclaimed ‘close friend’ of Nadal and tournament director of the Barcelona Open David Ferrer claimed that his fellow Spaniard would ‘surely’ return to the event.

Sports newspaper Diario AS also reported that Nadal was ‘90%’ likely to withdraw from the Barcelona Open, where he has been champion 12 times.

The paper suggested that the Mallorcan is doubtful for the biggest event in Spain, the Madrid Open, as well with the Masters 1000 event beginning the 26th April.

Rafael Nadal and his 12 Barcelona Open triumphs

Rafael Nadal has won every final that he has played in Barcelona, with a total 94.3% win record at the tournament.

Nadal’s only losses in Barcelona have come against Alex Corretja in 2003, Nicolas Almagro in 2014, Fabio Fognini in 2015 and Dominic Thiem in 2019.

Here are all 12 of Nadal’s Barcelona Open final victories:

2005 – Nadal beat Juan Carlos Ferrero, 6-1 7-6(4) 6-3

2006 – Nadal beat Tommy Robredo, 6-4 6-4 6-0

2007 – Nadal beat Guillermo Canas, 6-3 6-4

2008 – Nadal beat David Ferrer, 6-1 4-6 6-1

2009 – Nadal beat David Ferrer, 6-2 7-5

2011 – Nadal beat Ferrer, 6-2 6-4

2012 – Nadal beat Ferrer, 7-6(1) 7-5

2013 – Nadal beat Nicolas Almagro, 6-4 6-3

2016 – Nadal beat Kei Nishikori, 6-4 7-5

2017 – Nadal beat Dominic Thiem, 6-4 6-1

2018 – Nadal beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-2 6-1

2021 – Nadal beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-4 6(6)-7 7-5

