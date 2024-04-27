Rafael Nadal labels potential Olympics partnership with Carlos Alcaraz as ‘hugely exciting’

Rafael Nadal has spoken about the potential of teaming up with Carlos Alcaraz at the Paris Olympics, labelling it as a ‘hugely exciting’ opportunity.

Nadal is a two-time Olympic gold medallist, having won singles gold in Beijing (2008) and doubles gold with Marc Lopez in Rio de Janeiro (2016).

With it being Nadal’s last Olympics this year, there have been a lot of rumours surrounding a potential doubles partnership between him and two-time major winner Alcaraz.

Alcaraz has described the partnership as a ‘dream’, with Nadal also looking forward to the prospect of competing with the player 17 years his junior.

“It’s also hugely exciting for me,” Nadal told the Madrid Open podcast. “If I’m not mistaken, it is for him, too. It would be amazing to play a tournament together before the Olympics. To prepare ourselves and get some rapport on court.”

Nadal continued, “I think if we’re both fit enough, why not? We could have the chance to form a great team and aspire to great things. It’d be good for both of us. I think it’d also be good for the Spanish team.

“We’ll see how things progress. I hope to be good enough to be a good partner for him, I’m sure he will be for me. We’ll see where that takes us. I also hope to be able to work together a bit first.”

Rafael Nadal confirms he's OK to play Paris 2024 doubles with Carlos Alcaraz ???? "I think, all things being well, we'll play. It would be amazing to play a tournament or two before the Olympics to prepare ourselves." (via @MutuaMadridOpen Podcast) pic.twitter.com/sGNcmVl4gz — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) April 27, 2024

The Paris Games will be Alcaraz’s first Olympics, with the tennis event being held on the grounds of Roland Garros.

It is currently unclear as to whether they will play any doubles tournaments prior to the Olympics, with their still being time to enter the Madrid Open together.

If Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal are both fit then it would almost be a no-brainer for them to play together, as the latter would be more likely to medal in doubles than singles given his current physical condition. Not only that, but with the tennis events at the Olympics being held on the grounds of Roland Garros, it seems like the perfect place for Nadal to say one final goodbye to the venue where he has had so much success in his incredible career.

