Rafael Nadal honored with Laureus Award, reflects on retirement

Rafael Nadal receives the Laureus Sporting Icon Award and shares his contentment with retirement, stating he doesn’t miss tennis.​

At the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards held in Madrid, Rafael Nadal was honored with the prestigious Laureus Sporting Icon Award, recognizing his extraordinary contributions to tennis. The ceremony celebrated Nadal’s illustrious career, which includes 22 Grand Slam titles, two Olympic gold medals, and five Davis Cup victories. The event also featured other notable winners, such as Simone Biles and Armand Duplantis.

During the ceremony, Nadal addressed his retirement, stating, “I don’t miss tennis at all.” He elaborated, “I accepted with serenity that my body no longer responded as before.” Nadal expressed gratitude for the experiences tennis provided and acknowledged the support of his team and family throughout his career. ​

Rafael Nadal retired from professional tennis in November 2024 after the Davis Cup Finals. Since then, he has been adapting to his new life, engaging in activities like golf and spending time with family. While he doesn’t miss the daily grind of the sport, Nadal remains connected to tennis, attending events and supporting upcoming players. ​

Inside the Baseline…

Rafael Nadal’s candid reflections on his retirement highlight a thoughtful transition from professional sports to personal satisfaction off the court. His contentment with life after tennis serves as an inspiring example for athletes facing similar crossroads, emphasizing the importance of embracing change and finding joy outside of one’s sporting career.

