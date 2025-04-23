Ostapenko captures Stuttgart title; Osaka exits early in Madrid

Jelena Ostapenko secures her first clay-court title since 2017, while Naomi Osaka faces an early exit at the Madrid Open.​

Jelena Ostapenko delivered a commanding performance to win the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, defeating world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6–4, 6–1 in the final. This victory marks Ostapenko’s ninth WTA singles title and her first on clay since her 2017 French Open triumph. She became the first woman since Serena Williams in 2012 to defeat both the world number one and two in the same clay tournament, having overcome Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. ​

Ostapenko’s aggressive baseline play and powerful returns overwhelmed Sabalenka, who struggled with her serve throughout the match. The Latvian broke Sabalenka’s serve multiple times, particularly dominating the second set by winning 16 of 18 points during a critical stretch. This win propels Ostapenko up the rankings, signaling a significant resurgence in her career as she heads into the clay season looking for her second Roland Garros title.

In contrast, Naomi Osaka faced a challenging start to her Madrid Open campaign, falling to Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti in the first round. Osaka, who has been working to regain her form after returning from maternity leave, struggled to find consistency on clay, a surface that has historically been her least favorite. Despite showing flashes of her powerful baseline game, she was unable to overcome Bronzetti.

Inside the Baseline…

Ostapenko’s victory in Stuttgart is a testament to her ability to perform on the biggest stages, especially on clay, which is a surface where she has previously had much success. Her wins over the top two players in the world not only highlight her current form but also position her as a formidable contender for the upcoming French Open. On the other hand, Osaka’s early exit in Madrid further shows the challenges she faces in adapting to clay courts. Her journey back to top form will require patience and perseverance, but her talent and determination will likely get her through.

