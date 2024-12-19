Rafael Nadal announces Netflix docuseries about his career: I never thought I’d do something like this

Rafael Nadal will see his career come to screens next year, with Netflix announcing a documentary series commemorating the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Nadal called an end to his decorated career last month at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, after 23 years on tour as a professional tennis player.

The Spaniard won a total of 92 singles titles in his career, including a record 14 Roland Garros victories and an Olympic gold medal, with Nadal also spending 209 weeks as World No.1.

Now in a new documentary series directed by Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Zach Heinzerling, Netflix will team up with Skydance Sports to showcase the past two decades of success for Nadal.

Upon the announcement of the Netflix show and trailer, Nadal spoke about what he hopes the documentary will show and thanked all of those who have made it happen.

“I never thought I’d do something like this, but I got a call from David Ellison and with his words together with an amazing project they put in front of my eyes it really convinced me this was the right thing to do,” said Nadal. “Everyone will be able to see how my life has been during my tennis career and particularly in this very last year I had. It will also show how my life and my tennis career developed through the years.”

The Mallorcan continued, “I am sure the final product, the docuseries, will be amazing and that it will be seen around the world. My thanks to David Ellison and his team at Skydance for creating and believing on this project.

“To my family and my team for allowing being filmed this past year, I know it was not easy for all of us. To my colleagues and peers who have given time to put themselves in front of a camera for some time. And thanks to the tournaments around the world that facilitated the work, it wasn’t easy.”

It is currently unclear as to what the official release date or title of the docuseries will be, with it set to be on our screens at some point next year.

Inside the baseline…

It is great that Rafael Nadal has decided to do this, as we get to look back on his incredible career after a tough couple of years due to injury before it officially came to an end last month. In some ways it should be unsurprising that Nadal has agreed to make this, as Roger Federer also had a series about the end of his career on Amazon Prime that was very popular amongst fans. It will be great to get an insight on some of the more behind-the-scenes of Nadal’s career, from the highs of winning Grand Slams to the lows of his various injury struggles over the years.

