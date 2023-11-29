Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz face Paris Olympics obstacle after Davis Cup announcement

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have both spoken about the potential of a ‘dream’ partnership at the Paris Olympics, but the Davis Cup has thrown a spanner in the works of their plans.

To compete in the Olympics, tennis players need to represent their nation twice in either the Davis Cup or Billie Jean King Cup in the current cycle (2021-2024).

However, Nadal has not played for Spain in the Davis Cup since winning the competition back in 2019 and Alcaraz only played in 2022.

And with the Davis Cup announcing that Spain have been given a wildcard to the Davis Cup Finals Group stage in 2024, neither player will have another opportunity to play in the competition before the Olympics.

Into the 2024 @DavisCup Finals Group Stage with a wildcard 🇬🇧 Great Britain are joined by hosts Spain & 2023 finalists Australia & Italy ⬇️ — LTA (@the_LTA) November 26, 2023

As a result, Nadal and Alcaraz would be ineligible to enter the Paris Olympics, but according to a Spanish media outlet all hope is not completely lost for the Spaniard’s.

Marca reports that both players will be able to write to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to ask for an exemption for differering reasons.

With Nadal being out of action due to injury for large periods of time, the 37-year-old may be able to plead that he has been unable to participate in the Davis Cup on numerous occasions.

In terms of Alcaraz, he is still only 20-years-old and may be able to suggest that he has not been able to compete in the Davis Cup until more recently.

There are also two places available at the Paris Olympics for former Olympic champions/Grand Slam champions, which would applicable to both Nadal and Alcaraz.

Tennis at the Paris Olympics will begin shortly after the conclusion of Wimbledon next year, beginning on Saturday 27th July.

Inside the baseline…

Although it is unclear as to what form Nadal will return to the Tour next year, it seems as though the Olympics on the grounds of Roland Garros would be a perfect place for the ‘King of Clay’ to end his career. Especially if he could play in doubles action alongside his Spanish successor Alcaraz.

READ MORE – ATP Losers: Rafael Nadal and four other players who had a season to forget

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner