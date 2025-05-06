Petra Kvitova makes winning return after maternity break

The two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova returns to winning ways with a straight-sets victory in Rome.

Petra Kvitova marked a successful return to professional tennis with a straight-sets victory over Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round of the Italian Open. The 7-5, 6-1 win in Rome was her first match since taking a 15-month break from the tour to give birth to her first child. The two-time Wimbledon champion looked sharp and focused despite the long layoff, breaking Begu’s serve five times and dictating play with her trademark lefty forehand.

The Czech star, who gave birth to son Petr in January, had openly questioned whether she would return to the WTA Tour at all. Citing burnout and a desire to focus on her family, Kvitova said she was close to calling time on her accomplished career. But after resuming training and slowly building up her physical condition, she found herself enjoying the game again. She then decided to give it another go on tour.

Speaking after the win, Kvitova admitted she wasn’t sure what to expect. “When I started hitting again, it felt so natural. I missed the feeling of competing, but I’m doing it now just for the joy,” she said in her post-match press conference. “There are no expectations—I just want to enjoy playing and see where it takes me.”

Now 34 years old, Kvitova is not putting pressure on herself to chase rankings or titles, though she remains a dangerous player on any surface when healthy. Her performance in Rome suggests she still has the tools to compete at the top level, and the tennis world will be watching closely as she continues her comeback this clay season.

Inside the Baseline…

Kvitova’s return is a reminder of how athletes can rewrite their narratives on their own terms. Her decision to come back not for rankings, but for personal satisfaction, makes her comeback even more powerful in a sport so often driven by results and pressure. Watching her play freely again adds a human and inspiring layer to the competition.

READ NEXT: Casper Ruud captures first Masters 1000 title in Madrid

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner