Casper Ruud captures first Masters 1000 title in Madrid

The Norwegian star overcomes Jack Draper in straight sets to win the biggest title of his career.

Casper Ruud achieved a significant milestone in his tennis career by winning the 2025 Madrid Open, marking his first ATP Masters 1000 title. In a closely contested final, Ruud overcame Britain’s Jack Draper with a scoreline of 7–5, 3–6, 6–4, showcasing resilience and a strong will to win on the clay courts of Madrid.

This victory is particularly noteworthy as it ends Ruud’s streak of losses in major finals, including previous defeats in Miami 2022, Monte Carlo 2024, and three Grand Slam finals. The win not only adds a prestigious title to his resume but also propels him back into the ATP Top 10, now ranked World No. 7.

Jack Draper, despite the loss, has had a remarkable run in 2025. His performance in Madrid, including victories over top players, has elevated him to World No. 5, making him the fourth British man to reach the ATP Top 5. At 23 years and 121 days old, Draper also became the youngest British man in the Open Era to reach ATP finals on clay, grass, and hard courts.

To secure this win, Casper Ruud navigated a challenging draw. He commenced his campaign with a straight-sets victory over Alexander Shevchenko in the second round. In the third round, Ruud faced and defeated Sebastian Korda. The fourth round saw him overcome Taylor Fritz, followed by a quarterfinal win against Daniil Medvedev. In the semifinals, Ruud bested Francisco Cerundolo before clinching the title with a hard-fought victory over Jack Draper in the final.

Inside the Baseline…

Ruud’s Madrid title feels like a long time coming and well-earned. Often overshadowed by flashier opponents, Casper Ruud has quietly built one of the most consistent clay-court resumes on tour. This win not only silences questions about his ability to win the big ones, but it firmly places him among the favorites for Roland Garros. His game may not scream highlight-reel, but it now screams champion.

