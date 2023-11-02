Paris Masters ‘does not work’ as a tournament, says an angry Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev claims the Paris Masters ‘doesn’t work’ as a tournament as he made a bad-tempered exit from the competition.

Medvedev lost to three sets to Grigor Dimitrov on Wednesday in a match marred by a booing heckling crowd and accusations of showing the finger directed at the Russian.

Following his exit, Medvedev did not hold back in his criticisms of the tournament the won in 2020 when spectators were not allowed to attend during the Covid pandemic.

“We have 60 players. 30 of them will love [the tournament], 10 players will think that it’s not relevant, so on and so forth. So I’m not going to say anything.

“I don’t want to say bad things about this tournament in general. It’s just that it doesn’t work. Every match is the same. Things like that happen.”

Medvedev has a reputation for engaging with the crowd in ways that are often antagonistic, although he often seems to be inspired by such exchanges.

He, though, says that certainly doesn’t apply when it comes to the Paris Masters, and he claims he is not alone in disliking the tournament.

“It depends on the tournament, how I react, how the public reacts. It’s a question of chemistry, of mayonnaise! Plus, I have a lot of French friends. They don’t like this tournament very much, and I think there’s a reason for that.

Medvedev vs the Paris crowd again 😭 pic.twitter.com/GG2a8Gsfmw — zah pasta (@zahirahmdzaman) November 1, 2023

“As for me, I play much better here when the public isn’t here. Maybe that explains it.

“Even if I play my career here for 10 years, I’m going to come back and try to do better, especially in terms of tennis, and that’s how you get the public on your side.”

