‘Onwards and upwards’ – Jack Draper tipped for big 2025 season

Tim Henman has backed Jack Draper to continue his fine progress in 2025, as long as he can get on top of the niggling injuries.

Draper emerged as the new British number one last season, with him reaching the semi-finals of the US Open a particular highlight.

He also won his first ATP titles in 2024, in Stuttgart and Vienna, and finished the season with career high ranking of number 15 in the world.

And, according to Henman, that all bodes very well for next season.

“Yeah, I mean it’s always frustrating when you get those little niggles or injuries, but you know, at times, it goes with the territory,” Henman told Sky Sports.

“It’s most important that he gets back 100% fit and healthy so that when he gets into the tournament play, which obviously starts so early in the season, he’s going to be ready and raring to go.

“And he’s got a lot to build on from 2024 going into 2025.”

“When you actually go into the detail of Jack’s 2024, it still wasn’t straightforward.

“He still had some injury issues. And to finish in the top 20 and make semis of the US Open, that’s going to be big for his confidence.

“He’s won on tour now at 250 and 500 level, so onwards and upwards, but you got to make sure that you manage the schedule, manage the body to give yourself the best opportunity of competing against the other best players in the world.”

That bid to break free of injury troubles hasn’t started brilliantly, with Draper revealing he has been forced to cancel a training camp with world number three Carlos Alcaraz because of a hip complaint.

“I have a niggle in my hip area and in terms of going to Spain and training at that level of intensity with Carlos, I had to make that call because it’s not fair on him if I go and I’m not 100 per cent,” Jack Draper explained.

“I hope it’s just a short-term thing. I don’t think it’s anything too serious but it’s important I look after my body, and don’t do anything to potentially make it worse and jeopardise the start of my season.

“It’s obviously very disappointing, we were really excited about getting that exposure to the highest, highest level possible to get prepared for the new year.”

