Ons Jabeur ‘truly sad’ to withdraw from US Open due to ongoing injury

Ons Jabeur has announced her withdrawal from the US Open due to a shoulder injury, with the former finalist promising to ‘come back stronger’.

Jabeur has had a mixed 2024 season, winning only 16 of her 31 matches and failing to reach a single semi-final all year.

As a result, the Tunisian has fallen down to World No.17, which is her lowest ranking in three years.

In recent years it has been the right knee that has been troubling Jabeur, having undergone a minor surgery on it last year, but now the 29-year-old appears to be struggling with a shoulder problem.

Jabeur has only played one match since Wimbledon, losing in straight sets to Naomi Osaka in Toronto, and has now released a statement confirming her withdrawal from the upcoming US Open.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ons Jabeur أنس جابر (@onsjabeur)

“Dear All, I am truly sad to announce that my shoulder won’t recover in time for the US Open,” Jabeur said on Instagram. “I feel I need to give 100% and today it’s not possible yet. Life has ups and downs, but sometimes in the very negative moments we all need to find the positive in it.

“This year has been very tough for me, but I know somewhere the light is there. I keep smiling like I always do because I am grateful for my life, my family, my sponsors and the fans that have always supported me. Always grateful for the unconditional support YOU all bring to me.”

The three-time major finalist concluded, “If you are reading this post and wanting to wish me a speedy recovery, I truly appreciate it and cherish it. And if you are here to question my choices and my team, please find a little kindness in your heart because you don’t know what I have been going through for all these years. I promise once I get my strength back I will come back stronger.”

As Jabeur’s withdrawal came after the US Open draw was made, Elise Mertens has now moved into her seeded spot to play Veronika Kudermetova in the first round.

Inside the baseline…

It is a sad, but unsurprising withdrawal from Ons Jabeur, who just cannot seem to catch a break this year. Jabeur was convincingly beaten by Naomi Osaka in Toronto, winning only four games, and it would have been very sad to see something like that happen again at the US Open, especially given her tricky first round match against Veronika Kudermetova. Given that there are no more majors after the US Open in 2024, hopefully Jabeur can spend this time to fully recuperate and return only when she is ready.

READ NEXT: Aryna Sabalenka hits out at ‘unfair’ gender pay gap between ATP and WTA Tours

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner