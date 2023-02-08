Ons Jabeur has revealed that she will have to undergo ‘minor surgery’, so that she can get back to the form that got her into both the Wimbledon and US Open final last year.

Jabeur had her best season to date in 2022, winning her first WTA 1000 title in Madrid as well as reaching her first two Grand Slam finals, meaning that she finished the year with a career-high ranking of No.2.

In an Instagram post the now No.3 wrote, “In order to take care of my health situation, my medical team have decided that I need to get a minor surgery in order to be able to be back on the courts and perform well.”

Fellow WTA stars including Jessica Pegula, Anett Kontaveit and Shelby Rogers all sent their well wishes to the popular Tunisian.

With this injury Jabeur also confirmed that she would miss the Middle East swing, withdrawing from the events in Doha and Dubai. The Tunisian was particularly disappointed about this due to her popularity across the Middle East, as a trailblazer for Arab women in sport.

“I will have to retire from Doha and Dubai and this is breaking my heart. I would like to say sorry to all the fans out there in the Middle East that waited for this reunion. I promise I will come back to you stronger and healthy.”

There were concerns for Jabeur at the Australian Open as she struggled in a second round defeat to Marketa Vondrousova, and was visibly upset as she knelt down by the players tunnel after the match.

Jabeur had pulled out of the Adelaide International 2 event, in the week before the first major of the year, citing a back injury but had brushed off any questions about her fitness in Melbourne.

