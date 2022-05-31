Top
Rafael Nadal French Open 2022
‘Oh dear’ – Rafael Nadal blow confirmed ahead of Novak Djokovic showdown

Former world number two Alex Corretja has argued that the decision by the French Open organizers to have the Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic quarter-final match at night is a big blow to the Spaniard’s chances of lifting a 14th Roland Garros crown. 

For the first time ever at this years event, night games have been scheduled and played in front of crowds at Roland Garros – following the route of both the US and Australian Open.

However the scheduling of the matches has led to some players being upset with their match timings.

Rafael Nadal has made it clear during his time in Paris that he prefers to play in the daytime, whereas Djokovic suggested that he and the Spaniard “might make totally different requests” to organizers on their preferences for a playing time.

However it has now been confirmed that Nadal and Djokovic’s 59th career showdown in the quarter-finals is set to take place at night.

Former French Open finalist Alex Corretja has stated that this decision will greatly benefit Djokovic as he explained that the conditions at night are greater suited to the Serbian’s game than the Spaniards.

Speaking to Eurosport, the former Spanish star reacted to the news saying: “Oh dear! We will have time to talk about [the conditions].

“Of course Rafa’s game is not as effective because usually he likes to hit the ball with a lot of spin, meaning that the ball will go very high.

“But if he plays at night, the ball might bounce a little bit lower, and for Novak’s game, [that is] better.

“Obviously the conditions are the same for everyone, but it depends on your game. It can suit your game more or less, and that’s why for Rafa’s game, it is always better when it’s sunny.”

Rafael Nadal French Open 2022
