Novak Djokovic withdraws from Roland Garros with right knee injury

Novak Djokovic has officially withdrawn from Roland Garros due to a right knee injury, meaning that Jannik Sinner will be crowned as the new world No.1 following the tournament.

Djokovic came through a five set match yesterday, fighting back to beat Francisco Cerundolo in over four-and-a-half hours.

This was the 24-time Grand Slam champion’s second successive five set match, having completed his third round against Lorenzo Musetti at 3:07am on Sunday (the latest match in Roland Garros history).

However, it was clear that the Serbian was struggling with a pain in his right knee, that he appeared to jar during a slip on Court Philippe-Chatrier yesterday.

After the match, Djokovic admitted that he was unsure as to whether he would be able to take to court for his quarter-final against Casper Ruud tomorrow and would undergo an MRI scan.

And it appears that these scans have come back negatively, with Djokovic being removed from the practice schedule and subsequently withdrawing from the tournament.

Djokovic has withdrawn from Roland-Garros due to a right knee injury. Wishing Novak a speedy recovery ???? pic.twitter.com/Ilb6HynTzw — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2024

As a result of this, Ruud moves onto the semi-final and the aforementioned Sinner is guaranteed to become the new world No.1 on Monday, regardless of how far the Australian Open champion goes in the rest of the tournament.

Jannik Sinner makes history as he becomes world No. 1 ???? The 22-year-old is the first Italian male to reach the top spot in tennis ???????? pic.twitter.com/B5JgHcGRCF — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 4, 2024

Inside the baseline…

It is very disappointing news to hear from Novak Djokovic, but somewhat unsurprising given that he had warned everyone in the press conference. However, given that it is Djokovic, many people including Casper Ruud thought that he would take to the court tomorrow and at least give it a go, as the Serbian not fully fit is still better than the majority of players. Hopefully this injury is not too severe and Djokovic can recover in time for Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics, both of which are big goals for him.

