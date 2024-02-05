Novak Djokovic ‘was healthy’ at Australian Open, confirms coach

Novak Djokovic ‘was healthy’ at the Australian Open, his coach Goran Ivanisevic has confirmed.

There were rumours that came out of Serbia following his loss to Jannik Sinner that Novak Djokovic was ill the night before the match.

They followed reports from before the tournament that the 24-time major winner was struggling with an elbow injury.

But, despite previously admitting Djokovic was ‘somehow not right’ throughout the entire Australian Open, Ivanisevic says it was not a health issue.

“No, nothing bothered him, he was healthy, but it just didn’t work out,” Ivanisevic told Sportklub.

“It can happen to him too, he is flesh and blood. On the other hand, if he had to have lost to someone, then I’m glad it was Sinner.”

Novak Djokovic ‘somehow not right’ in Australia

Novak Djokovic was the hot favourite to win the Australian Open, but largely because he is always the favourite by default in Melbourne.

His record is so good there that it is approaching Rafael Nadal Roland Garros levels of dominance.

The defeat to Sinner snapped a 33-match winning streak for Djokovic at the Australian Open, but Ivanisevic is remaining philosophical about it all.

“Sooner or later he had to lose, we all knew that,” he said.

“It’s just a shame that it happened this way, but against Sinner if you’re not 100%, you have little chance. And even when you’re at 100%, you can still lose.

“However, the whole Australian Open Novak was somehow not right, from the first round onwards. Well, let’s move on, it’s nothing that tragic.”

