Novak Djokovic told exactly what he will lose after splitting with Andy Murray as his coach

Novak Djokovic has endured a really tough 2025 thus far, with even Andy Murray’s coaching prowess not enough to stop the rut.

It is likely this continued loss of form that led to their split earlier this month, news which reverberated throughout the tennis community.

After all, these have been two of the biggest names within the sport across the last two decades, with many flocking with intrigue to see if their relationship could be a success.

Alas, results have not been anywhere near what Novak Djokovic will have wanted. It seems that despite that fact, one pundit still thinks Murray had more to give the former world number one and 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Novak Djokovic splits from Andy Murray as his coach

Seeking to gain further insight into the reasons behind the split, talkSPORT enlisted the help of former ATP professional Barry Cowan.

However, he sought to suggest what Djokovic will lose in the split, praising his fellow Brit: ’What is Andy Murray bringing Djokovic? Is he going to change his technique? No, absolutely not.

‘But I think what somebody like Murray can help with… his attention to detail was unbelievable. He would study his opponents for hours and hours and hours, and realistically Djokovic is not going to do that. So if Andy could have brought just a sort of subtle tactic he can use, and of course Murray played most of Djokovic’s rivals and I remember a comment from Djokovic at the end of last year when news first broke, that he can just help in terms of his motivation.

‘I was surprised when they started to work together. I thought it was a good fit and the fact that now they’re not working together moving forward at this time of the season, I think clearly it’s an amicable decision.’

Novak Djokovic’s ‘struggling’ mentality

When Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic split, many were left just as surprised as when the union was first announced.

After all, the two had promised to work together until at least after Wimbledon.

This change of plan is what has led many to question the decision, with Cowan later outlining his worry over the Serbian’s mentality this year.

He noticed: ’When I commentated on him a couple of weeks ago in Madrid, I was absolutely surprised by how mentally challenged he looked. He didn’t look a happy player on the court and you just wonder whether things behind the scenes for Djokovic, where he’s just struggling [for] the motivation.

‘If you’re happy off the court then you’re more than likely going to be playing better tennis on the court.’

‘I think Djokovic needs to get that side of it sorted out, and if he can then of course there’s still great tennis.’