Two potential coaches for Novak Djokovic have already been named by former ATP Tour player, ‘it’s an interesting one’

Novak Djokovic is enduring one of his toughest years in recent memory, but at the tender age of 37, it was to be expected.

After all, despite defying the biological odds time and time again, eventually he had to slow down.

In an effort to reinvigorate himself at the start of the year however, Djokovic hired Andy Murray as his coach.

But with the two having now split less than six months on, the 24-time major winner is back to square one.

Luke Saville makes Novak Djokovic coaching prediction

Speaking on a podcast, The Tennis, Luke Saville weighed in when quizzed about the direction of Djokovic.

After all, the Serbian has been left with few places to go following a frustrating campaign thus far.

Desperate to claim that elusive 25th Grand Slam title, but well aware that time is not on his side, the decision to hire Murray was one that shocked many.

That is why Saville, who has played professional tennis for 13 years now, has offered two more familiar replacements: ‘‘Phwoar… It’s an interesting one because my mind went to the same place [if Djokovic has another Grand Slam in him]. Is it back to a Marián Vajda or a Goran Ivanišević, those people who have been key ingredients in his corner all along? Perhaps that stability and solidarity right now is what’s sorely needed inside the Djokovic camp.

‘I’m not going to say no. I’ve got to think that, come Wimbledon, come the US Open, I think it’s unlikely to be at Roland Garros… and come the Australian Open again, I’m not going to say no because I’m just not silly enough to write off what, in my mind, is the greatest player of all time.

‘I need more evidence. We’ve had a little bit of evidence recently. But I need more evidence before I can definitively come here and say, “No, I don’t think so, the time is up.”’

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray end coaching relationship

In what was one of the great tennis stories of the year, it is Djokovic and Murray’s decision to part ways that has sparked this fresh debate into the former’s coaching future.

After all, it seems an impossible task from the outside looking in, finding someone to provide insight and offer improvement on what many consider to be the greatest tennis player of all time.

Having planned to remain together until at least Wimbledon, it seems that injury and a loss of form meant that their relationship became untenable.

However, the nature of their split seemed very amicable on the surface, with Djokovic stating: ‘Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun and support over the last six months on and off the court – really enjoyed deepening our friendship together.’

The Scotsman soon replied: ‘Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together, and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months.

‘I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season.’