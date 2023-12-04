Novak Djokovic success ‘unattainable’ for anyone else, says legend

The records set by Novak Djokovic will be ‘unattainable’ to anyone else to ever play tennis, according to Tracy Austin.

Djokovic has powered ahead of rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal from a statistical point of view in 2023, adding another three Grand Slam titles to his already incredible collection.

That is far from all he has done this year too. The Serbian won his 40th Masters, became the only person on history to hit the milestone of 400 weeks at world number one, won a record seventh ATP Tour Finals title and a record-extending eighth year-end world number one.

He now holds just about every meaningful record in tennis and, even more ominously for the rest, is also producing arguably his best ever tennis with no signs of decline at all.

For Austin, a three-time Grand Slam winner herself, it has ended the debate of who the greatest player of all time is – possibly for ever.

“Djokovic always tries to make improvements of even 1% in his game: he looks at everything, his diet, his physical movements and improvements in his serve or volley game,” Austin told tennis.com.

The 2023 ATP Title Leaders Djokovic: 7 titles 🏆

Alcaraz: 6 titles 🏆

Medvedev: 5 titles 🏆

Sinner: 4 Titles 🏆 How many will each of them win in 2024? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Ia3gtyNrB2 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) December 4, 2023

“This is how he made history by winning 24 Grand Slam titles and finishing at the top of the ATP rankings eight times.

“These are great achievements and I believe they may be unattainable.”

‘Surprising’ incredible Novak Djokovic stat

Very little should surprise anyone about Novak Djokovic nowadays due to the sheer scale of his achievements in the sport.

However, Austin has identified a statistic that managed to achieve it.

It was one from the French Open this year, which Djokovic won, and really highlights just how incredible he is at playing under pressure and producing in the key moments of a match.

“Among these high numbers there is one that surprised me,” Austin said.

“At Roland Garros 2023, Djokovic played six tiebreaks and 55 total points. He made no errors (zero) in these tiebreaks.

“We know that in tennis some points are more important than others, and Nole competes not only against opponents but against history.”

READ NEXT: Rafael Nadal legs ‘not the same as they were’ ahead of comeback attempt

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner