Novak Djokovic speaks about times when he is ‘unmotivated’

Novak Djokovic has revealed that he does not have an ‘expiration date’ on his career, but does sometimes feel unmotivated.

Djokovic has only competed in five tournaments so far this year, failing to reach a single final before Roland Garros for the first time since 2018.

The world No.1 was also entered to play the Madrid Open, but withdrew from the event due to ‘non-medical reasons’.

And when speaking to Nick Kyrgios on the ‘Good Trouble’ podcast, Djokovic detailed the challenges of having to juggle both family life and playing on the ATP Tour.

“The little Novak, the four-year-old Novak, who started playing tennis in Kopaonik in Serbia, is still inside and still in love with the sport and is still so hungry for more,” said Djokovic.

“But at the same time, there’s probably this more mature Novak, father and a husband, that is, ‘Come on, man. There are other things in life as well.’”

Djokovic has two children with his wife, Jelena, and the Serbian suggested that this leaves him feeling less motivated some mornings.

“Part of me always wants to keep going, I don’t have an expiration date,” revealed the 36-year-old. “I’m lucky to have my life but, some mornings, I’m unmotivated and less inspired to travel, to playing when I want to be at home and have a normal life.”

Despite questioning his motivation some days, Djokovic will be bidding for more tennis history in just over a weeks time when he challenges for a 25th Grand Slam title at Roland Garros.

It is unsurprising that at this stage of his career, Novak Djokovic is not as motivated as he once was. Although he has new challengers in the likes of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, nothing will ever be able to compare to the rivalry between ‘the big three/four’ and therefore Djokovic is unlikely to have the same drive when he is the holder of so many records and is no longer chasing. It may not have been the best start to the season for the world No.1, but Djokovic always brings out his best at Grand Slam tournaments, so you can definitely not count him out.

