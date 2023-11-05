Novak Djokovic sets three new records in Paris, and chases three more in Turin

Novak Djokovic completed a trio of impressive statistics in winning the Paris Masters – and he now has two other major milestones in his sights too.

Djokovic, who was playing his first tournament since winning the US Open, easily beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 in the French capital.

It extended his current winning streak to a mammoth 18 matches, with Carlos Alcaraz the last man to beat him in the Wimbledon final all the way back in early July.

Even more impressively, though, it was a record extending 40th Masters title for the Serbian – a figure which extends his own record.

Rafael Nadal is the closest to him and has a similar win-percentage, but generally Djokovic’s performances in the Masters 1000 events is peerless.

Most ATP Masters 1000 Titles

Masters Titles Tournaments Played Win Percentage Novak Djokovic 40 127 31.49% Rafael Nadal 36 128 28.12% Roger Federer 28 138 20.28% Andre Agassi 17 90 18.88% Andy Murray 14 118 11.86%

* Correct as of November 5, 2023

The success in Paris also sees Djokovic closing in fast on the highly exclusive 100 club in terms of ATP career titles.

READ MORE: Novak Djokovic explains why he felt so much compassion for Paris opponent

Indeed, only two other players in the Open Era have reached a century of wins, and Djokovic now looks almost certain to topple at least one of them.

Most Career ATP Titles

Jimmy Connors 109 Roger Federer 103 Novak Djokovic 97 Ivan Lendl 94 Rafael Nadal 92

* Correct as of November 5, 2023

Novak Djokovic chasing more history at ATP Finals

The ATP Finals are always a true showcase, and this year the line-up is looking typically strong should there be no injury withdrawals.

It is fair to say, though, that despite it being Carlos Alcaraz’s first appearance in the tournament, all eyes will be on Djokovic and the narrative he can dictate.

Djokovic already has more year-end world number ones than anyone in history. In 2021 he won his seventh, which separated him from his idol Pete Sampras. He can become the first man to get an eighth in Turin, though, and he is exceptionally well-positioned to do just that.

Should he do it, he will also become the first man to reach the 400 weeks at world number one milestone, and that would be the real prize.

Additionally, another Tour title in Turin would be his seventh, which would see him go clear of Roger Federer and give Djokovic yet another tennis record.

READ MORE: ATP Finals: Format, history, qualification criteria and statistics

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner