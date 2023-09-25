Novak Djokovic Schedule: Where is the 24-time Grand Slam champion playing next?

Novak Djokovic openly admits that Grand Slams are the priority at this stage of his career, so what are the Serb’s plans for the remainder of 2023 now that there are no more major tournaments?

Djokovic has collected three of the four major singles titles this year, with his only defeat coming in the final of Wimbledon to Carlos Alcaraz.

The 36-year-old’s most recent success came at the US Open, with Djokovic winning his first title in New York since 2018.

By doing so, Djokovic entered his 10th reign as world No.1 and began by helping Serbia to reach the knockout stages of the Davis Cup, that will take place in Malaga later this year.

However, Djokovic will not be involved in the ATP tour returning to China for the first time since 2019.

Despite entering the Shanghai Masters, where he has been champion a record four times before, Djokovic announced that he would be withdrawing from the event.

Djokovic confirmed his withdrawal on social media, “Over the years, some of the best support I receive anywhere in the world is in China. Shanghai has always been one of my favourite tournaments in the season. I will be missing my #NoleFam in China. I hope that I can come back to China in the future and play in front of all of you again.”

Novak Djokovic likely schedule

With the confirmation that Djokovic will be missing the China swing this year, we at Tennishead believe this is his most likely schedule for the remainder of 2023:

Paris Masters – Begins 30th October

ATP Finals (Turin) – Begins 12th November

Davis Cup Finals (Malaga) – Begins 21st November

The battle for world No.1

Djokovic is currently sitting an impressive 3,260 points ahead of his closest rival Carlos Alcaraz, however the Spaniard will have a good opportunity to close the gap if the No.1 takes an expected six weeks out.

Alcaraz is currently entered into events in Beijing (ATP 500) and Shanghai (ATP 1000), meaning that he has the chance to collect a potential of 1500 points in China.

On top of that, Djokovic also has 750 ranking points dropping from his ranking, compared to Alcaraz who will only be losing 320 points.

This means that by the time the Paris Masters come around, Alcaraz may have halved the original deficit between Djokovic and himself, but the Serb will still have the top spot.

