Novak Djokovic reveals ‘huge desire’ for 2024 season

Novak Djokovic has reiterated his goal to claim an elusive Olympic gold in Paris next year, with the Serb arriving in Malaga to represent Serbia at the Davis Cup.

Djokovic has competed at four Olympic Games in his career, with his only medal coming 15 years ago in Beijing when he won a bronze in singles.

After winning a record seventh ATP Finals crown last week, Djokovic spoke about his target for 2024, “It is definitely one of the major goals for next year, other than Grand Slams. It’s going to be a very congested schedule, going from the slowest to the fastest surface in the sport, back to the slowest. Clay, grass, clay and then hard courts.”

He continued, “That’s obviously a very demanding, challenging stretch of the year and I’m going to have to speak with my team to see how we can plan out our preparations, training, so that I’m able to play my best tennis where I want to.”

And the world No.1 has reiterated this when speaking to press at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, “Of course, the Olympics are a huge desire of mine – it’s a unique opportunity, I have a bronze from Beijing 2008.

“A lot of things are different at the Olympics – you can’t bring your whole team, some of the routines you usually have are limited; there are a lot of athletes from other sports, which gives you the energy on one hand, but it drains you on the other. All those things you mentioned – I want it all, why not, and we’ll see where it ends.”

Before Djokovic can even think about the Olympic Games next year, he will represent Serbia this afternoon in their quarter-final tie with Great Britain.

Inside the baseline…

Djokovic has won nearly everything there is to win in tennis, besides an Olympic gold. You can see how much the Games mean to Djokovic every time he takes to court and perhaps that’s why it hasn’t quite worked out for him yet. With the Paris Olympics on the grounds of Roland Garros, it definitely gives Djokovic an edge over some of his rivals and it is unclear as to what shape the ‘king of clay’ Rafael Nadal will be in at that point.

Novak Djokovic at the Olympics

Djokovic has won nearly everything there’s to win in tennis, but an Olympic gold medal is still alluding him.

Here is how he has performed at each of the four Games he has competed at so far:

Beijing 2008

Singles – Bronze

Doubles (With Nenad Zimonjic) – First Round

London 2012

Singles – Fourth

Doubles (With Viktor Troicki) – First Round

Rio de Janeiro 2016

Singles – First Round

Doubles (With Nenad Zimonjic) – Second Round

Tokyo 2020/21

Singles – Fourth

Mixed Doubles (With Nina Stojanovic) – Fourth

