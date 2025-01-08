Novak Djokovic reflects on ‘trauma’ ahead of Australian Open return

Novak Djokovic has opened up about the emotional toll of the deportation when in 2022 when he tried to enter Australia without a COVID vaccination.

Novak Djokovic has revealed the emotional challenges he faces when returning to Australia, following his high-profile deportation in 2022. The Serbian described experiencing a sense of “trauma” when going through passport control and immigration, recalling the events surrounding his removal from the country.

Djokovic’s deportation stemmed from his vaccination status at the time, as Australian authorities denied his visa due to the country’s strict COVID-19 entry requirements. Despite initially being granted a medical exemption to participate in the Australian Open, public and legal backlash led to the cancellation of his visa and subsequent deportation just days before the tournament began.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Djokovic said, “The last couple of times I landed in Australia, to go through passport control and immigration—I had a bit of trauma from three years ago.” The experience marked a significant setback for the 24-time Grand Slam champion, who had dominated the Australian Open with 10 titles prior to the incident.

He has emphasized his gratitude for the continued support of Australian fans, noting that the warm reception he received during his return in 2023 helped alleviate some of his apprehension.

As Djokovic prepares for the 2025 Australian Open, he is focused on extending his record-breaking tally of 10 titles at the tournament. His return symbolizes not only a chance to compete at the highest level but also an opportunity to move beyond the challenges of his past.

Inside the baseline…

Djokovic’s candid reflections offer insight into the emotional weight athletes can carry when personal controversies intersect with their careers. The events of 2022 were a rare disruption in Djokovic’s otherwise dominant reign at the Australian Open. Now, as he continues his pursuit of Grand Slam history, Djokovic’s ability to navigate past turmoil serves as a testament to his mental fortitude and relentless drive for success. It is not easy to overcome past traumatic events, but he shows he is as hungry as ever for this 11th Australian Open title.

