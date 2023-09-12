Novak Djokovic ‘planning to play Olympics in 2028’ reveals Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic has been backed to still be competing at the age of 41 by his coach Goran Ivanisevic, who claims the Serb’s US Open victory is ‘one of the biggest achievements in sport history’.

Djokovic won his record-equalling 24th major title by beating Daniil Medvedev, 6-2 7-6(5) 6-3, and has now returned to world No.1.

Ivanisevic has coached Djokovic since 2019, and spoke about his player’s desire to keep competing at the top of the sport, “I don’t think you can work on that. You are born. You know, some people who are born, he’s a genius. He’s one of a kind. Not too many people in this world like him sport-wise.”

He continued, “This is one of the biggest achievement in sport history. We’re not talking about tennis. We are talking generally in sport. He’s a winner. He’s the guy who is motivating self. He had luck to have a guy like Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer, they came before him, so they pushed each other.”

One of Djokovic’s biggest goals for the remainder of his career is to win a gold medal at the Olympics, and Ivanisevic revealed that the 36-year-old may even compete at two more Games before retiring.

“Novak is planning to play the Olympics in 2028 in LA,” revealed the 2001 Wimbledon champion. “I don’t think he will say enough if he wins 25th [Grand Slam]. He is taking care of every single detail, he is never happy on the court, has a huge drive.”

Djokovic will be bidding for Olympics glory next year when the Paris Games are held on the prestigious grounds of Roland Garros, before moving to Los Angeles in 2028.

Novak Djokovic at the Olympics

Djokovic has won nearly everything there’s to win in tennis, but an Olympic gold medal is still alluding him.

Here is how he has performed at each of the four Games he has competed at so far:

Beijing 2008

Singles – Bronze

Doubles (With Nenad Zimonjic) – First Round

London 2012

Singles – Fourth

Doubles (With Viktor Troicki) – First Round

Rio de Janeiro 2016

Singles – First Round

Doubles (With Nenad Zimonjic) – Second Round

Tokyo 2020/21

Singles – Fourth

Mixed Doubles (With Nina Stojanovic) – Fourth

