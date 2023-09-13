Novak Djokovic not ‘going to stop at 24’ majors claims Andy Murray

Novak Djokovic added a 24th Grand Slam title to his tally at the US Open, and Andy Murray claims that the next-generation ‘doesn’t look close’ to overtaking the Serb.

Djokovic became the oldest men’s singles US Open champion on Sunday, and Murray believes that the world No.1’s ‘longevity has been the greatest’.

“It’s up to the young guys to be pushing Novak and looking to overtake him. It doesn’t look like that’s close to happening,” claimed Murray.

“Novak’s been an incredible player for a very long time, like Roger [Federer] and Rafa [Nadal], it’s the longevity and how long they’ve all been able to do that for. Novak’s longevity has been the greatest. He’s played at this level for such a long time now.”

Djokovic has won three out of the four majors this year, with his only defeat coming in the Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz.

Many were suggesting that this was a changing of the guard moment, but Murray doesn’t think so. “Everyone was saying it was a changing of the guard [after Wimbledon], but it wasn’t for me.

“It was quite clear Novak had won two of the first three Slams and was very, very close in the final of Wimbledon. He proved that he’s the best player in the world again yesterday and like I said it’s up to the youngsters to improve enough to take him.”

Murray, who has played seven of his 11 Grand Slam finals against Djokovic, believes that the Serb will continue to add to his record Grand Slam haul.

“I don’t think he’s going to stop at 24 titles, but you never know how long it will last,” claims Murray. “Physically, motivation, whether someone like Alcaraz improves – he’s an amazing player Alcaraz, he’s brilliant, but to do what Novak is doing on a consistent basis is different.”

He continued, “It’s not the same as doing it for 15-20 weeks a year like Novak is doing, every time he steps on the court. I do think that Alcaraz will soon get to that level but I don’t think this is going to be the last time that Novak wins a Grand Slam.”

Both Djokovic and Murray are returning to the court this week for the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage, with Serbia in Seville and Great Britain in Manchester, as they bid to reach the knockout stage in Malaga.

Novak Djokovic in 2023

Djokovic has had another incredible year, and we at Tennishead have reviewed just how dominant the 36-year-old has been:

Overall win-loss record: 45-5

Grand Slam win-loss record: 27-1

Weeks as world No.1: 17*

ATP Titles: 5

Grand Slam titles: 3

ATP Masters 1000 titles: 1

*Current world No.1

