Novak Djokovic ‘may take his eye off the ball heading into Wimbledon’ jokes Andy Murray

Novak Djokovic may ‘lose motivation’ heading into Wimbledon joked Andy Murray, who drew comparisons to when the Serb won Roland Garros in 2016.

Djokovic became the first man to win 23 Grand Slam singles title on Sunday, after beating Casper Ruud in straight sets to win his third title at the Paris major.

The topic of discussion now seems to have turned as to whether Djokovic could become the third man in history to complete the Calendar Grand Slam, with the ATP No.1 admitting he would ‘love to get a chance to go for history in New York’.

However, Murray has jokingly revealed his hopes that Djokovic ‘loses motivation’ heading into Wimbledon, like he did in 2016 when he lost in the third round to Sam Querrey and the Brit went onto take the title.

“I am happy for him, he deserves it,” said Murray. “When he beat me in the final of the (2016) French Open he lost motivation so maybe he can take his eye off the ball for the next few weeks heading into Wimbledon! But congratulations to him – it’s an incredible achievement.”

The three-time major winner added, “I know how difficult it is to win a Slam so for these guys to win 23, 22 [Rafael Nadal] and 20 [Roger Federer] it’s ridiculous.”

Murray also spoke about how ‘the big three’s’ success has made him reflect on his own in a more positive light, “Sometimes I watch them playing matches and I’m like ‘wow, I can’t believe I used to win and compete against them in the biggest matches in the biggest tournaments’.”

The British No.3 continued, “In 30 years’ time people who maybe don’t follow tennis that much will look back and say to me, ‘you won only three Grand Slams’. But each major that these guys win makes the accomplishments that I’ve had against them, and tournaments that I’ve won against them, greater.”

“I certainly didn’t win all my matches against them but I won my fair few. I’m proud of what I achieved in what, without question, is the best era of men’s tennis by miles.”

Murray has made a positive start to his grass court season, having won the ATP Challenger title in Surbiton, and will now play another Challenger in Nottingham before heading to Queen’s in a final bid to become a seed at SW19.

The moment @andy_murray won the Lexus Surbiton Trophy And became the oldest @ATPChallenger winner in grass court history pic.twitter.com/RyyKcvG7SB — LTA (@the_LTA) June 11, 2023

Djokovic confirmed that he would not play any warm-up events before Wimbledon, as he attempts to win the grass major for a fifth consecutive tournament.

Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray head-to-head

Similarly to most players, Murray does not have a positive record against Djokovic, however he does have the upper hand in their two previous grass court encounters.

Here is Djokovic and Murray’s head-to-head:

Djokovic vs Murray Overall: 25-11

Last meeting (2017) – Djokovic beat Murray, 6-3 5-7 6-4 (Doha Final)

Djokovic vs Murray on grass: 0-2

Last meeting on grass (2013) – Murray beat Djokovic, 6-4 7-5 6-4 (Wimbledon Final)

