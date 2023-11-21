Novak Djokovic keen to grow and use ‘aura’ of invincibility

Novak Djokovic has admitted that he likes to cultivate an aura of invincibility to give him a mental advantage going into matches.

Djokovic has had another absolutely stunning season, reaching the final of all four Grand Slams, winning three of them, and claiming the ATP Finals title too.

In Turin, he came up against the players he himself describes as ‘the next big three’ in Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune and Jannik Sinner, and he was able to beat all of them.

That firmly established he remains the man to beat in the ATP, and he says he’s happy to take the mental edge that gives him too.

“I want them to feel that kind of pressure,” Djokovic said in Turin. “When they play me, I want them to feel that it’s going to require the best tennis from them in order to win against me.

“That’s what I want my opponents to feel, no doubt, because that helps mentally coming into the match.

“I think the more I win on the biggest stage, the more this kind of aura grows, and I’m glad for it, no doubt.”

Novak Djokovic enjoying the spotlight

It feels almost ridiculous to say it, but this is probably the first time in his career that the spotlight has been fully shining on Novak Djokovic.

He has spent his entire career sharing it with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, meaning every time he has achieved something it has always been framed to consider its meaning in the wider debate of tennis greatness.

Now, though, with Federer retired and Nadal spending the last year battling injury, Djokovic is the clear and obvious star turn of men’s tennis, unopposed and unflinching.

What’s more, he seems to be genuinely enjoying it. His quotes both before and after Turin show a man relishing the throne, and why wouldn’t you after it has been so hard-earned?

It also seems to be bringing out a different side of Djokovic in terms of his personality, a more jovial and relaxed side that has probably always been there but didn’t always show.

It’s not a ‘new’ Djokovic by any means, although it does appear to be a version of him with whom the public can rally behind more than ever, which is nice to finally see after all he has given the sport.

