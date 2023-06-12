Novak Djokovic: I’d love to get a chance to go for history in New York

Novak Djokovic has revealed his desire to win the Calendar Grand Slam this year, following his historic triumph at Roland Garros.

Djokovic beat Casper Ruud, 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5, to win his third title at the Paris major and by doing so became the first man to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

The Serb has now won both the Australian Open and Roland Garros this year, and now the questions have turned to whether he can win the remaining two majors and become only the third man to achieve this feat.

Wimbledon is the next target on the horizon for Djokovic, and the 36-year-old revealed his ‘confidence’ heading into SW19 and leaned into the idea of making more history.

“I’d like to get another chance in New York. Of course, I have to win Wimbledon, which is a whole different mountain to climb,” said Djokovic.

“The fact that I won the last four Wimbledon’s gives me a lot of confidence and I look forward to that. I really do. I love playing there, that’s the dream tournament, always has been for me.”

It will not be the first time that Djokovic has had the chance to go for the Calendar Grand Slam, with the Serb falling at the final hurdle against Daniil Medvedev at the US Open in 2021.

“If that happens, I’d love to get a chance to go for history in New York,” revealed the 23-time Grand Slam champion. “I missed the history couple [of] years ago in the last match, with Medvedev. But I felt the love from New Yorkers, from all the people who were there.”

He added, “I was actually blown away with emotions of what they’ve brought to me on that day, on the court. So, I can’t wait to go back and play in New York.”

With Djokovic’s latest admission, he has revealed his aim to join an exclusive category of players who have won all the majors in the same year.

Here are the other players to achieve the feat:

Don Budge (1938)

Maureen Connolly Brinker (1953)

Rod Laver (1962 and 1969)

Margaret Court (1970)

Steffi Graf (1988) – Having also won the Olympics that year, Graf is the only player in history to win the Golden Calendar Slam.

On this day in 1988, Steffi Graf clinched the first Golden Slam at the Seoul Olympics. She was the first player, male or female, to accomplish this feat 👏 pic.twitter.com/geVZ2vRYks — US Open Tennis (@usopen) October 1, 2022

